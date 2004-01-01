Premier League team of the week - round 25

Frantic rounds of matches are nothing new in this season's Premier League, but gameweek 25 possibly surpassed the lot.

Everton won at Anfield for the first time since 1835, Brighton somehow managed to get beat at home to Crystal Palace despite having an xG of about 700 and in-form Chelsea were held at home to a Southampton side who'd lost six league games on the bounce.

At least West Brom and Burnley decided to play out the most turgid 0-0 draw you're ever likely to see, just to remind us all that some results can still be predicted.

Gameweek 25 isn't even over yet, with Leeds vs Southampton still to come, but with the pair having already featured in the latest round of fixtures, we've decided to push on with our Premier League team of the week.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Jordan Pickford produced a fine display at Anfield | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Jordan Pickford (GK) - SOUND THE KLAXON, HE'S MADE IT INTO THE TEAM OF THE WEEK. He may have endured a torrid season, but credit where credit's due, the Everton goalkeeper was in superb form against local rivals Liverpool. His brilliant save from Jordan Henderson's volley was perhaps the standout moment from his display and it helped maintain his side's lead at a crucial point in the game.



Nelson Semedo (RB) - The former Barcelona man hasn't really lived up to the hype since his big-money move to Molineux, but his performance in the win over Leeds was undoubtedly his best so far.



Michael Keane (CB) - Alright, so maybe Liverpool's front three aren't firing on all cylinders at the moment, but don't be fooled into thinking it's easy keeping them quiet for 90 minutes. The Everton centre-back was an absolute colossus at Anfield, winning everything in the air and helping to secure his side the win.



Gary Cahill (CB) - There were a number of classy centre-back displays throughout gameweek 25, but the Crystal Palace man gets the nod purely due to the volume of work he had to put in. Brighton absolutely peppered the Palace backline, but Cahill stood tall and helped his side hang in there before nicking a late winner.



Lucas Digne (LB) - Three Everton players in our back five? Write this one in your diaries Toffees fans because you'll be lucky to ever see it again. Not many left-backs have the confidence to just play their own game and deal with the threat of Trent Alexander-Arnold when it comes, but the Frenchman did just that and he was absolutely superb in his side's win at Anfield.

2. Midfielders

Lingard continued his superb form | Pool/Getty Images

Tomas Soucek (CM) - This guy is becoming a regular in our team of the week. Surely one of the signings if not one of the players of the season, the Czech Republic international required stitches midway through West Ham's win over Tottenham but battled on and churned out yet another imperious display.



Mason Mount (CM) - How is it that Chelsea can splash £220m in the summer and yet it's their academy graduate who keeps pulling them out of the sh*t? The Blues were awful in the first half of their visit to Southampton, but once again Mount stepped up to both win and convert a penalty to spare his side's blushes. This humble pie tastes lovely.



Jesse Lingard (AM) - The Manchester United loanee's impact at the London Stadium has been incredible considering he hadn't played a minute of Premier League football this season prior to the move. Lingard notched his third goal in just four games for the Hammers and helped secure the three points which moved them into the Champions League places.

3. Forwards

Harvey Barnes has worked his way into England contention | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Ademola Lookman (RW) - While Scott Parker has done a great job of shoring up Fulham's backline, scoring goals has become something of a problem. The Cottagers were in desperate need a spark against Sheffield United, and Lookman provided just that as his powerful strike secured three vital points in their fight for survival.



Marcus Rashford (ST) - Not content with running the country, the Manchester United forward is doing a pretty good job of spearheading his team's bid for Champions League football next season as well. Rashford produced another fine performance in his side's win over Newcastle, opening the scoring with a lovely near-post strike.



Harvey Barnes (LW) - England may well be overflowing with forward options right now, but Gareth Southgate will do well to look past Harvey Barnes on current form. The Leicester wideman's goal proved to be the difference in the Foxes' trip to Aston Villa, giving the on-watching Three Lions boss plenty to think about.