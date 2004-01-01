Premier League team of the week - round 28

Another weekend down, another Premier League gameweek in the books.

This time, for the overwhelming majority of sides, it was their 28th outing of the season, though by now it probably feels like 3,426 games have been played in 2020/21.

Fortunately, the March internationals are on the horizon - meaning a slight let-up for the vast majority of players in what has been a ridiculously hectic schedule. Oh, wait...

In any event, we're not here to talk about air miles and more unnecessary fixtures, we're here to talk you through the very best performers of the week. So we won't waste any more time dilly dallying, let's get into it.

Premier League team of the week

1. Goalkeepers & defenders

Illan Meslier (GK) - Leeds' game with Chelsea was one we all wanted to see end 3-3, so inevitably their first top flight meeting at Elland Road in god knows how long ended goalless. Why? Because Meslier made eight saves, that's why.



Wesley Fofana (CB) - It should probably be illegal to be as comfortable on the ball as Fofana is, more so because he's meant to be a colossal central defender. The 20-year-old can do it all it seems, and is a real world beater of the future.



Nathaniel Phillips (CB) - Remember when Liverpool were crying so much about their centre-back crisis that they went and panic signed Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies? Turns out they probably didn't need to, Phillips was a born leader in waiting!



John Stones (CB) - Just under three years ago, Stones was England's best defender at the 2018 World Cup. Two years later, he was on the outside looking in, unable to get a kick at Manchester City. Now, thanks to Ruben Dias' presence, Stones is walking on water again and has got his defensive swagger back in abundance.

2. Wing-backs & midfielders

Joao Cancelo (RWB) - Were we all surprised to see Manchester City line up with three central defenders and wingbacks at Fulham? Yes. Did Joao Cancelo love every single minute of his freedom? Yes, yes he did.



Dwight McNeil (CM) - Okay, so we're going full Garth Crooks here, but don't tell me that we can't eek McNeil into central midfield after he scored an absolute banger against Crystal Palace. We can, we will and we have.



Leandro Trossard (CM) - If you want to get all technical, Trossard didn't play the entirety of Brighton's game against Southampton through the middle, but he did influence the game more after switching inside. He also scored a priceless winner for Graham Potter, reminding us why so many clubs wanted him before he signed up for an Amex card.



Kieran Tierney (LWB) - Where on earth would Arsenal be without Kieran Tierney, eh? Well, probably still outside of the Europa League qualification places, but enough of that! On a serious note, the Scot shut Gareth Bale out of the game and did superbly in the build up to Martin Odegaard's vital equaliser.

3. Forwards

Jamie Vardy (FW) - Hands up who knew Vardy party had scored just twice in his last 13 Premier League games? Put those arms down, we know you're lying! It's a good job being a striker isn't all about scoring goals, laying them on is equally as important - and that's something JV did three times against silly Sheffield United.



Gabriel Jesus (FW) - Manchester City are coming to the end of the Sergio Aguero era, there's no doubt about that. Is Gabriel Jesus the heir to his Etihad thrown? We're not so sure about that, but we are sure that he had more than enough quality to put Fulham back in their place.



Kelechi Iheanacho (FW) - In his post-match interview, Iheanacho dedicated his Mother's Day hat-trick against Sheffield United to all the wonderful mums around the world. So that's confirmed then, he's a crisp finisher with a cannon of a left foot and a bloody lovely guy. Nice one.

