Premier League unlikely to allow temporary registration of players from Ukrainian & Russian clubs

The Premier League and FA are highly unlikely to allow sides to register players of Ukrainian and Russian clubs who have had their contracts suspended due to the ongoing invasion, 90min understands.

FIFA announced last week that foreign coaches and players at Ukrainian clubs will be allowed to suspend their current contracts until June and sign for other teams until then. The same is applicable for foreign players and coaches for those in Russia should they not reach a mutual agreement with their current team.

Players and coaches looking to move must be registered with their new side before April 7.

FIFPro, the body which represents professional football players, deemed that this stance wasn't strong enough and called for the ability for contracts to be terminated rather than simply suspended, citing that it will be hard for those looking to move to find suitable new situations for such a short period of time.

But the Premier League and FA are highly unlikely to allow English clubs to register new players at this point in the season, 90min has learned, regardless of the situations in Russia and Ukraine.

A number of clubs are keeping an eye on matters in the the Ukraine but it is highly unlikely that new players will be allowed to join this season - most English teams interested in signing players based in Ukraine and Russia are now looking towards summer transfers instead.

90min understands that Brentford and Leicester are monitoring Shakhtar Donetsk winger Tete, though there is rival interest from Burnley, Everton, Leeds, Watford and Wolves.