Premier League's Big 6 Express Interest in Sergio Ramos Amid Contract Talks

Exclusive - Each of the Premier League's 'big six' sides have expressed an interest in signing Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos should he chooses to leave Spain.

Ramos' current contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of the season, and while talks over a renewal are still ongoing, the two sides are yet to agree on the terms of any new deal.

Real are reluctant to offer a long-term deal | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

The 34-year-old is still seen as one of the world's top defenders, and the chance to sign a player of his calibre for free doesn't come around too often. Paris Saint-Germain have already been linked with Ramos, but sources have confirmed to 90min that the Spaniard will also have offers from England.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all reached out to Ramos' representatives to let them know that they could be interested in the veteran defender, but only if genuinely wants to move to England.

Ramos has long distanced himself from a potential move to the Premier League, and there are concerns over whether he would actually entertain leaving Spain, let alone move to England.

By the time next summer arrives, Ramos will have spent 15 years at the Bernabeu and he has already won five La Liga titles, two Copas del Rey and four Champions League trophies.

Even if he does decide to leave Spain, Ramos may not choose England as his next destination. David Beckham's Inter Miami have expressed a desire to sign the defender, while Ramos also has interest from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Japan.

It is understood that Ramos is currently considering all his options. The idea of staying with Real Madrid remains high on his agenda, and the idea of leaving in 2022 when the renovation work on the Bernabeu is finished is seen as a natural end to the chapter.

Ramos is keen to stay at Real if the right deal can be agreed | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

However, if he does stay with Madrid, Ramos could still move to England later in his career, mimicking the path followed by Brazilian veteran Thiago Silva during the summer.

Now aged 36, Silva left PSG in favour of joining Chelsea on a short-term deal, and such a move has appeal for Ramos, if he does decide to opt for a new challenge further down the line.

It is understood that Ramos plans to keep playing for at least another four years.

