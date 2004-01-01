 
Preston 0-3 Arsenal: Gunners fly into Carabao Cup quarter-final with confident win

Arsenal eased into the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening as they beat Championship Preston 3-0 at Deepdale.
Source : 90min

