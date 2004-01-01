 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

PSG drop star attacker from squad to face Arsenal after 'heated' bust-up with Luis Enrique

PSG manager Luis Enrique has dropped Ousmane Dembele for the Champions League clash with Arsenal after a heated altercation.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards