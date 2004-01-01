PSG Interested in Taking Jorginho on Loan With Arsenal Still Interested

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho on loan, but they will face competition from Arsenal.

The Italian has been a regular fixture in the Blues side since signing from Napoli back in 2018, making 100 appearances in all competitions and scoring ten goals.

The midfielder was linked with a move to Juventus earlier this summer but Frank Lampard appears to remain keen on retaining the 28-year-old, giving him the captain's armband during the Blues' first two games of the season.

This has not stopped him attracting interest from other clubs though, with PSG the latest name to be linked. According to Telefoot Chaine, the Ligue 1 champions are interested in taking the former Napoli man on loan for the season, with the two clubs said to have already made contact over a potential deal.

Midfield has long been a problem area for PSG and Jorginho could be the addition that Thomas Tuchel needs in order to end his side's Champions League hoodoo. Since being taken over by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011, Les Rogues et Bleu have suffered several high profile failures on the European stage, most recently losing to Bayern Munich in the 2020 final.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also eyeing up a deal for Jorginho. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has long been on the lookout for a new centre-midfielder with Lyon's Houssem Aouar and Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey both believed to be at the top of his wishlist.

However, if a deal for either of these two players cannot be achieved, Arsenal could instead make an audacious swoop for Jorginho. The biggest sticking point in negotiations is likely to be the transfer fee. Chelsea spent a whopping £57m on Jorginho and would not be willing to make a significant loss.