PSG Offer Layvin Kurzawa Surprise New Contract as Chelsea & Arsenal Plot Free Transfer

Despite suggesting that he might not have a future at the club, Paris Saint-Germain have pulled a U-turn and offered left-back Layvin Kurzawa a new four-year contract to remain at the Parc des Princes.





The 27-year-old's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, and in a transfer window in which money is not as widely available as before, he was expected to be one of the most in-demand bargains of the summer.





Kurzawa was expected to walk away from Paris at the end of the season

If he chooses to leave PSG, Kurzawa will still have plenty of offers. However, according to France Football, he may well decide to stay as PSG have put a fresh four-year contract on the table.





It's a surprise turn of events - so much so that Kurzawa himself was left stunned to see PSG show such a commitment to him.





Given his struggles to break into the first-team, Kurzawa is not thought to be in too much of a rush to sign on the dotted line. He has asked for a huge pay rise, double his current wage, and the two parties have set a deadline of mid-July to try and find an agreement.





Kurzawa wants to end the season with PSG but is yet to agree to a temporary extension which would allow him to finish his side's Champions League journey. He wants that pay rise for his two-month extension as well.





Should talks break down, Kurzawa is expected to have plenty of offers flooding in from the Premier League.





Arsenal and Everton have both expressed an interest, while France Football note that Chelsea's contact with the Frenchman has increased in recent weeks.





Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Kurzawa

90min reported back in April that Chelsea had added Kurzawa to their shortlist of alternatives to Leicester City's Ben Chilwell, who is expected to cost a whopping £70m. Having already spent around £80m on Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, spending that kind of money on a defender isn't as easy as it once was.





Cheaper options like Porto's Alex Telles and Ajax's Nicolás Tagliafico have both been discussed, but Kurzawa would be the ultimate cheap option if he decides to walk away from Paris at the end of the campaign.





