PSG Reject Chance to Sign Matteo Guendouzi During Negotiations for Hector Bellerin

Paris Saint-Germain have turned down the chance to sign out-of-favour Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi this summer.

The Frenchman enjoyed a promising spell under former boss Unai Emery, but has clashed with Mikel Arteta on several occasions since the Spaniard's arrival at the Emirates Stadium last December.

Guendouzi hasn't been a part of an Arsenal matchday squad since his antics in the Gunners' 2-1 defeat at Brighton in their second Premier League game after the restart, and it's understood Arteta is keen to ship the midfielder off this summer.

However, the 21-year-old won't be departing for the French capital, with the Telegraph reporting that PSG have no interest in him after his availability was discussed during Les Parisiens' negotiations for full-back Hector Bellerin.

Last season's Champions League finalists have sent an initial bid worth £25m plus £5m in add-ons Arsenal's way, with Bayern Munich and Juventus also interested in the Spaniard.

But while Guendouzi is firmly on Arteta's chopping block, Bellerin is a player who he would like to keep as part of his rebuild at the Emirates. It's been reported, though, that the Gunners won't stand in the way of the 25-year-old's exit if they receive an acceptable offer - the club value Bellerin at £35m.

Nevertheless, Arteta is completely aware that players will have to be sold to fund deals for priority targets this summer, and the departures of Bellerin and Guendouzi - with Valencia tipped as a potential destination - could rack up at around £55m in fees.

The Gunners have long been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, while discussions are said to have been held with Lyon for Houssem Aouar.

The club have been reluctant to trigger Partey's £45m release clause and have attempted more creative methods to broker a deal - which have proved unsuccessful thus far.