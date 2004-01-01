Ranking All 20 Premier League Managers by How Likely They Are to Be Sacked First in 2020/21

It may seem it little bit weird to predict the Premier League sack race before the season's even started.

However, don't forget this is football management we're talking about - the least secure career path in the world.

Last season, it took just less than a month for the first managerial casualty - Javi Gracia being dismissed by Watford - and even though the trigger happy Hornets' relegation may calm things down, we will not have to wait long for the axe to fall this time out.

But who will it fall on first? 90min ranked all 20 Premier League managers on how likely they were to be the maiden casualty of the campaign.

20. Jurgen Klopp

Despite what a very small and very weird section of Liverpool Twitter would have you believe, Jurgen Klopp and FSG will not and should not be leaving Anfield anytime soon.



No matter what happens this season, the German has earned the right to depart Merseyside on his own terms.

19. Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa enjoys quasi-religious devotion among the Leeds faithful and any attempt to sack him would be met with full scale revolution.



Even if they struggle, it's hard to imagine the Argentine being dismissed. However, as always with El Loco, you cannot rule out the possibility of him walking away of his own volition.

18. Chris Wilder

After being robbed of the Manager of the Year award last season, Chris Wilder comes into the current campaign brimming with confidence.



A Blades fan since birth, Wilder enjoys the double whammy of being loved by the fans and enjoying tremendous success on the pitch. That's a recipe for managerial survival if ever we saw one.

17. Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta's remit as Arsenal manager is a long-term rebuild. Taking over a club rotten to the core, no one expected immediate success - but that's exactly what the Spaniard has brought.



An FA Cup and Community Shield triumph have brought the good times back to north London and earned Arteta plenty of goodwill.

16. Ralph Hasenhuttl

Ralph Hasenhuttl possesses two things that make his position at Southampton the fifth most secure in the Premier League.



One, fairly low expectations that he should reach. Two, a clear footballing vision that the fans remain in favour of - for now at least.

15. Nuno Espirito Santo

There's magic in Nuno Espirito Santo's beard. That's common knowledge by now.



After playing about 2000 games last season, Wolves will be welcome of a more relaxing ride this time out with their exalted leader at the helm. A new contract is imminent, meaning any sacking would cost Wanderers a pretty penny.

14. Frank Lampard

Generally speaking, you don't tend to sanction your manager spending £200m in the transfer market, unless you plan on keeping he at the helm.



Then again, this is Chelsea we're talking about. Even a club legend like Frank Lampard is unlikely to be safe from the chop if things start to go sour at Stamford Bridge.



His affable, "We're just bedding in these new lads, not in an actual bed though! ...No, but seriously, we are bedding them in" schtick will likely see him last the season though.

13. Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche is a miracle worker. Keeping a club the size of Burnley in the Premier League with such ease season is nothing short of incredible.



They love him in the town as well. They even named a pub after him. Surely they can't sack him then? Think of the pub for goodness sake...

12. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is never going to win over all of his critics, yet even his strongest detractors had to admit that he got Manchester United playing some effective football during the second half of last season.



That's earned him a lot of credit but also raised expectations for the season ahead. Any hint of United not comfortably finishing in the top four will spell trouble.

11. Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is another manager who has been well backed in the transfer market, with Everton splashing out on a new Big Three in Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez.



He's also likely to be on big money, meaning only an absolute disaster will see him shown the door. Not that Everton are strangers to a crisis of epic magnitude...

10. Brendan Rodgers

During Brendan Rodgers first six months in the Leicester hotseat, everything was rosy. He got the club's senior players back on side and led the club to their best start in Premier League history.



Post-lockdown, things fell off a cliff and with the Foxes' hierarchy known for their ruthless streak, the Northern Irishman's days could be numbered if he cannot turn things around this season.



It's unlikely he'll go first though.

9. Pep Guardiola

For the first time since his inaugural season in the hot seat, Pep Guardiola is under genuine pressure as Manchester City manager.



Defensively, the Citizens look weak and their exit at the hands of Lyon in the Champions League was humiliating. If things don't pick up, Guardiola could be in trouble. Particularly with the Barcelona job (probably) up for grabs next campaign and Mauricio Pochettino yet to find his next role.

8. Jose Mourinho

The most divisive and unpredictable manager in the Premier League is fittingly, hard to predict.



Perhaps everything will click this season with the elusive 'winning mentality' he always bangs on about finally diffusing its way into Tottenham's squad.



Much more likely is him doing a series of bizarre press conferences, before finally getting sacked with Spurs sat 14th in the table at Christmas.

7. Graham Potter

Sexy, possession-based football is all well and good... until you're dragged into a Premier League relegation fight.



Graham Potter's high minded footballing philosophy may be adored in Brighton for now, but if results slide, it will take nerves of steel from the board not to replace him with a safer but less sexy pair of hands.



We hear Chris Hughton is available.

6. Steve Bruce

Poor old Steve Bruce. He genuinely did really well last season but after a summer of dreaming about Saudi riches, Newcastle fans are really not that excited about the return of his functional football.



As long as it keeps on getting results, Bruce will be fine. Any slip ups though and those Magpies fans are likely to turn quickly than me when I hear the ice cream van coming.

5. Roy Hodgson

Roy Hodgson is a steady pair of hands but after three years of marriage to Crystal Palace, the spark has somewhat gone.



Post-lockdown, the Eagles were mind-numbingly boring to watch and a lot of good will that Hodgson has built up has now disappeared.



He only has one year left on his deal but Palace may pull the trigger early if he cannot spice things up.

4. Slaven Bilic

Nobody really knows what to make of West Brom. Every pundit seems to be backing them for the drop and it's hard to argue against that prediction to be honest.



Slaven Bilic is well liked at the Hawthorns and did well to take the Baggies up. Despite all that... he's just so obviously going to get sacked, isn't he?

3. Scott Parker

Scott Parker is a likable and very, very handsome man - but probably not a Premier League calibre manager.



If Eddie Howe doesn't replace him in November, I will eat my hat.



(I won't, but you get the idea)

2. David Moyes

The most beleaguered of all Premier League managers, David Moyes loves getting sacked.



Once again, West Ham have started the season in crisis and the Scot is likely to get caught up in the madness once gain, paying with his job.

1. Dean Smith

If by some miracle, Aston Villa manage to hold onto Jack Grealish then maybe Dean Smith will last the season.



If not, expect him to be gone by Christmas at the latest. Villa were pretty poor last season and we're pretty sure than dropping £30m+ on Ollie Watkins will not answer their glaring defensive inadequacies.



It's not all his fault, but Smith will still get elbowed out for Sam Allardyce in November.