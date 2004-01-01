Ranking Every Club's Spend on the 100 Most Expensive Transfers of All Time

The transfer window is a wonderful thing.





It's one of the most exciting times of every season for fans, who hope they'll be able to get the next big thing on the back of their team's shirt, but as each year has gone we've seen transfer fees go through the roof.





Paris Saint-Germain have signed both the most expensive player of all time and the 100th, as well as a few more in between, but where exactly do the Parisians rank when it comes to how much a club has spent on the most expensive players ever?





Well, why don't we find out and hopefully have a little laugh along the way too...





23. AC Milan





Total Spend: €42m

Most Expensive Signing: Leonardo Bonucci





Even as one of European football's most successful teams, Milan have only spent enough to feature on this list on one occasion.





And it was to sign Leonardo Bonucci too, so the less said about this one, the better...





22. VfL Wolfsburg





Total Spend: €43m

Most Expensive Signing: Julian Draxler





Just like with Bonucci at Milan, Julian Draxler's 18-month spell at Wolfsburg was quite forgettable, although to this day he's still the 89th most expensive player of all time.





21. Newcastle United





Total Spend: €44m

Most Expensive Signing: Joelinton





Talking about signings to forget...





20. Leicester City





Total Spend: €45m

Most Expensive Signing: Youri Tielemans





Leicester City had to pay out the nose to land Youri Tielemans on a permanent basis, but it certainly looks like it will all be worth it in the long run.





19. Everton





Total Spend: €49.4m

Most Expensive Signing: Gylfi Sigurdsson





Gylfi Sigurdsson's transfer fee was the equivalent of roughly 3,708,090 kg of Walkers English Creamy Toffee on Amazon.





We'll let you decide what's a better deal.





18. JS Suning





Total Spend: €50m

Most Expensive Signing: Alex Teixeira





Does anyone else miss the days when Chinese Super League clubs would pay ridiculous transfer fees for distinctly average football players?





17. Tottenham Hotspur





Total Spend: €60m

Most Expensive Signing: Tanguy Ndombele





There isn't a person on planet earth who, if they could, wouldn't spent €60m just to p*** off José Mourinho.





Great deal.





16. Bayern Munich





Total Spend: €80m

Most Expensive Signing: Lucas Hernandez





There's something about a team's club-record signing being a left back which just doesn't sit right with us.





15. Guangzhou Evergrande





Total Spend: €84m

Most Expensive Signing: Paulinho





They're China's equivalent of Juventus or Bayern Munich.





14. AS Monaco





Total Spend: €88m

Most Expensive Signing: James Rodriguez





How's that re-build going, Dmitry Rybolovlev?





13. SS Lazio





Total Spend: €104.81m

Most Expensive Signing: Hernán Crespo





It doesn't matter how much money Lazio ever spend as the Irriducibili ultras will always steal the show, for better or, more likely, for worse.





12. Inter





Total Spend: €111.48m

Most Expensive Signing: Romelu Lukaku





Before Romelu Lukaku moved to San Siro, Inter's most expensive signing was Christian Vieri.





11. Shanghai SIPG





Total Spend: €115.8m

Most Expensive Signing: Oscar





Shanghai SIPG have a front three of Marko Arnautović, Hulk and Oscar.





10. Arsenal





Total Spend: €331.25m

Most Expensive Signing: Nicolas Pepe





Granit Xhaka is the 80th most expensive player of all time.





9. Liverpool





Total Spend: €340.65m

Most Expensive Signing: Virgil van Dijk





Liverpool's current crop is one of the best teams the Premier League has ever seen.





But, at the time of writing at least, they've never actually won the Premier League title.





And even Blackburn Rovers have won it.





8. Juventus





Total Spend: €345.38m

Most Expensive Signing: Cristiano Ronaldo





Juventus only sign some of the most expensive players of all time or free agents.





There's no in between.





7. Atlético Madrid





Total Spend: €372m

Most Expensive Signing: João Félix





Right, don't laugh, but Atléti's four most expensive signings of all time are João Félix, Thomas Lemar, Diego Costa and Álvaro Morata.





Hey, we said don't laugh!





6. Chelsea





Total Spend: €414.38m

Most Expensive Signing: Kepa Arrizabalaga





Chelsea just shouldn't be allowed to spend money at all, should they?





5. Paris Saint-Germain





Total Spend: €628m

Most Expensive Signing: Neymar





Even after signing the two most expensive players ever, Paris Saint-Germain are only fifth..





4. Barcelona





Total Spend: €704.42m

Most Expensive Signing: Philippe Coutinho





All that money and no one even comes close to a little Argentine who signed his first (albeit incredibly unofficial) contract on a napkin.





3. Manchester United





Total Spend: €758.73m

Most Expensive Signing: Paul Pogba





Sir Alex Ferguson won the title with Adnan Januzaj, Nick Powell, Tom Cleverley and Alexander Büttner.





You're really starting to run out of excuses here, Paul. #TeamSouness





2. Manchester City





Total Spend: €807.8m

Most Expensive Signing: Kevin De Bruyne





Manchester City will tell you they did have a history before being taken over just over a decade ago.





We're not convinced though.





1. Real Madrid





Total Spend: €867.5m

Most Expensive Signing: Gareth Bale





The Santiago Bernabéu.





The only place on planet earth where how high someone's transfer fee is directly relates to how much abuse they get on any given matchday.



