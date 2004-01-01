 
Ranking Every Club's Spend on the 100 Most Expensive Transfers of All Time

The transfer window is a wonderful thing.


It's one of the most exciting times of every season for fans, who hope they'll be able to get the next big thing on the back of their team's shirt, but as each year has gone we've seen transfer fees go through the roof.


Paris Saint-Germain have signed both the most expensive player of all time and the 100th, as well as a few more in between, but where exactly do the Parisians rank when it comes to how much a club has spent on the most expensive players ever?


Well, why don't we find out and hopefully have a little laugh along the way too...


23. AC Milan


Total Spend: €42m
Most Expensive Signing: Leonardo Bonucci


Even as one of European football's most successful teams, Milan have only spent enough to feature on this list on one occasion.


And it was to sign Leonardo Bonucci too, so the less said about this one, the better...


22. VfL Wolfsburg


Total Spend: €43m
Most Expensive Signing: Julian Draxler


Just like with Bonucci at Milan, Julian Draxler's 18-month spell at Wolfsburg was quite forgettable, although to this day he's still the 89th most expensive player of all time.


21. Newcastle United


Total Spend: €44m
Most Expensive Signing: Joelinton


Talking about signings to forget...


20. Leicester City


Total Spend: €45m
Most Expensive Signing: Youri Tielemans


Leicester City had to pay out the nose to land Youri Tielemans on a permanent basis, but it certainly looks like it will all be worth it in the long run.


19. Everton


Total Spend: €49.4m
Most Expensive Signing: Gylfi Sigurdsson


Gylfi Sigurdsson's transfer fee was the equivalent of roughly 3,708,090 kg of Walkers English Creamy Toffee on Amazon.


We'll let you decide what's a better deal.


18. JS Suning


Total Spend: €50m
Most Expensive Signing: Alex Teixeira


Does anyone else miss the days when Chinese Super League clubs would pay ridiculous transfer fees for distinctly average football players?


17. Tottenham Hotspur


Total Spend: €60m
Most Expensive Signing: Tanguy Ndombele


There isn't a person on planet earth who, if they could, wouldn't spent €60m just to p*** off José Mourinho.


Great deal.


16. Bayern Munich


Total Spend: €80m
Most Expensive Signing: Lucas Hernandez


There's something about a team's club-record signing being a left back which just doesn't sit right with us.


15. Guangzhou Evergrande


Total Spend: €84m
Most Expensive Signing: Paulinho


They're China's equivalent of Juventus or Bayern Munich.


14. AS Monaco


Total Spend: €88m
Most Expensive Signing: James Rodriguez


How's that re-build going, Dmitry Rybolovlev?


13. SS Lazio


Total Spend: €104.81m
Most Expensive Signing: Hernán Crespo


It doesn't matter how much money Lazio ever spend as the Irriducibili ultras will always steal the show, for better or, more likely, for worse.


12. Inter


Total Spend: €111.48m
Most Expensive Signing: Romelu Lukaku


Before Romelu Lukaku moved to San Siro, Inter's most expensive signing was Christian Vieri.


11. Shanghai SIPG


Total Spend: €115.8m
Most Expensive Signing: Oscar


Shanghai SIPG have a front three of Marko Arnautović, Hulk and Oscar.


10. Arsenal


Total Spend: €331.25m
Most Expensive Signing: Nicolas Pepe


Granit Xhaka is the 80th most expensive player of all time.


9. Liverpool


Total Spend: €340.65m
Most Expensive Signing: Virgil van Dijk


Liverpool's current crop is one of the best teams the Premier League has ever seen.


But, at the time of writing at least, they've never actually won the Premier League title.


And even Blackburn Rovers have won it.


8. Juventus


Total Spend: €345.38m
Most Expensive Signing: Cristiano Ronaldo


Juventus only sign some of the most expensive players of all time or free agents.


There's no in between.


7. Atlético Madrid


Total Spend: €372m
Most Expensive Signing: João Félix


Right, don't laugh, but Atléti's four most expensive signings of all time are João Félix, Thomas Lemar, Diego Costa and Álvaro Morata.


Hey, we said don't laugh!


6. Chelsea


Total Spend: €414.38m
Most Expensive Signing: Kepa Arrizabalaga


Chelsea just shouldn't be allowed to spend money at all, should they?


5. Paris Saint-Germain


Total Spend: €628m
Most Expensive Signing: Neymar


Even after signing the two most expensive players ever, Paris Saint-Germain are only fifth..


4. Barcelona


Total Spend: €704.42m
Most Expensive Signing: Philippe Coutinho


All that money and no one even comes close to a little Argentine who signed his first (albeit incredibly unofficial) contract on a napkin.


3. Manchester United


Total Spend: €758.73m
Most Expensive Signing: Paul Pogba


Sir Alex Ferguson won the title with Adnan Januzaj, Nick Powell, Tom Cleverley and Alexander Büttner.


You're really starting to run out of excuses here, Paul. #TeamSouness


2. Manchester City


Total Spend: €807.8m
Most Expensive Signing: Kevin De Bruyne


Manchester City will tell you they did have a history before being taken over just over a decade ago.


We're not convinced though.


1. Real Madrid


Total Spend: €867.5m
Most Expensive Signing: Gareth Bale


The Santiago Bernabéu.


The only place on planet earth where how high someone's transfer fee is directly relates to how much abuse they get on any given matchday.



Source : 90min

