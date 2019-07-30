Ranking Every Premier League Club's Main Summer Signing in Order of Success

It seems like a lifetime ago that our clubs were splashing the cash on marquee signings ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League season.
Shiny new kits were bought, expectations were high and there was no talk of a deadly virus that would see football suspended and the world housebound.
But just how good have each club's marquee signing been so far this season?
Well, sit back, relax, and prepare to be triggered as 90min ranks each club's main summer signing - as a house rule, we're not including loans that were made permanent. Sorry,
20. Liverpool - Adrián
19. Chelsea - No One
Signed From: N/A
Signed For: N/A
18. Newcastle United - Joelinton
Signed From: TSG Hoffenheim
Signed For: £39.6m
17. Southampton - Che Adams
Signed From: Birmingham City
Signed For: £15m
16. Bournemouth - Arnaut Groeneveld
Signed From: Club Brugge
Signed For: £16.2m
15. Norwich City - Sam Byram
Signed From: West Ham
Signed For: £750k
Sam Byram isn't a flashy player by any stretch of the imagination, but he's been a key part of Norwich City's squad throughout the season - playing initially as a right-back before replacing
14. Tottenham Hotspur - Tanguy Ndombélé
Signed From:
Signed For: £54m
José Mourinho might object to Tanguy Ndombélé's inclusion here, but the France international hasn't been a complete flop by any stretch of the imagination.
Just like with most players coming from Ligue 1, Ndombélé will need time to get used to things in the Premier League.
Although if Mourinho stays in north London any longer, we could be waiting for quite some time before the Frenchman really finds his feet.
13. Everton - Alex Iwobi
Signed From: Arsenal
Signed For: £27m
The Nigeria international can be one of the most exciting and, for better or for worse, unpredictable players in the Premier League.
But for all Iwobi's talent, there was always a feeling he never quite reached his peak at Arsenal and that frustration has following him to Goodison Park.
12. Sheffield United - Oli McBurnie
Signed From: Swansea City
Signed For: £17m
Sheffield United
11. Aston Villa - Wesley
Signed From: Club Brugge
Signed For: £22.5m
Wesley's cruciate ligament injury couldn't have come at a worse time, as the 23-year-old had just ended a 12-game goal drought when he picked up the knock against Burnley.
The Brazilian certainly didn't prove that he's the finished product in his first few months in the Premier League, but Wesley was a great focal point for Dean Smith's Aston Villa, bringing the best out of Jack Grealish with his hold-up play.
10. Wolverhampton Wanderers - Pedro Neto
Signed From: SS Lazio
Signed For: £16.5m
9. Burnley -
Jay Rodriguez
Signed From: West Brom
Signed For: £5m
8. Crystal Palace - Gary Cahill
Signed From: Chelsea
Signed For: Free
Name us a more 'Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace' signing of the 2019 summer transfer window.
We'll wait.
The 34-year-old was one of five new players through the door at Selhurst Park last summer, and even though Jordan Ayew's loan move last season means he can't be in contention, Cahill's still been one of the most impactful new signings in the Premier League.
Only five teams have a better defensive record than the Eagles and Cahill's had a huge part to play in Crystal Palace's relative success.
7. Arsenal - Nicolas Pépé
Signed From: Lille OSC
Signed For: £72m
Pépé's £72m price tag will stay on his shoulders for quite some time, but in reality the Ivorian has adapted brilliantly to life in the Premier League and he'll only get better as Mikel Arteta embeds his ideas into the squad.
6. Watford - Ismaïla Sarr
Signed From: Stade Rennais
Signed For: £27m
Ismaïla Sarr's form has mirrored Watford's throughout his career at Vicarage Road, but since Nigel Pearson's arrival earlier this season, the Senegal international has been the club's most dangerous player by some distance.
The 22-year-old has had his fair share of gaffes in
5. West Ham United - Sébastien Haller
Signed From: Eintracht Frankfurt
Signed For: £36m
West Ham
4. Manchester United - Harry Maguire
Signed From: Leicester City
Signed For: £78m
3. Manchester City - Rodri
Signed From: Atlético Madrid
Signed For: £63m
As soon as Rodri's move to Manchester City was confirmed, everyone knew he'd be an instant hit in the north west.
Under Pep Guardiola, Rodri has slotted perfectly into defensive midfield and the Spain international has even impressed when he's been forced out of position in defence.
The 23-year-old is still a bit rough around the edges in some areas, but Rodri undoubtedly has the quality to anchor Manchester City's midfield for a generation.
2. Leicester City - Ayoze Pérez
Signed From: Newcastle United
Signed For: £30m
Quite a few players have partnered Jamie Vardy over the years.
Leonardo Ulloa,
1. Brighton & Hove Albion - Neal Maupay
Signed From: Brentford
Signed For: £19.8m
