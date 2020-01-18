Rating How All 20 Premier League Clubs Did in the January Transfer Window

And breathe everybody!

The January transfer window has finally slammed shut, (sorry Richard Keys) and managers up and down the country must now battle out the final four months of the season with the squads they currently possess.

For many teams, adding reinforcements was absolutely vital, with Champions League races or relegation dogfights set to dominate the remainder of their campaign. For others, they would have been desperate to simply hold on to their prized assets, and fend off interest from the Premier League heavyweights.

The biggest deal of the winter was undoubtedly Bruno Fernandes' long-awaited move to Manchester United, whilst Chelsea failed to add any fresh faces to their young squad, despite the lifting of their transfer ban.

But how did each team fare in the January transfer window?

90min takes a look at the positives and negatives of every Premier League club's transfer window.

​Arsenal

​Winter Target: Sign defenders so Mustafi doesn't need to play.



Positive: Arsenal actually signed defenders.

Negative: The defenders aren't very good. Cedric Soares is unlikely to strengthen the starting XI. Pablo Mari is unproven in the Premier League. Underwhelming stuff.

Window success: 5.5/10

Aston Villa

Winter Target: Replace the injured trio of Wesley, Tom Heaton and John McGinn.



Positive: Recruited Mbwana Samatta, cheerleader and overall good guy Pepe Reina, as well as Chelsea reject Danny Drinkwater.

Negative: Drinkwater hasn't played regular football in a long time. Samatta is an untested risk. Reina is old.

Window Success: 6/10

Bournemouth

Winter Target: Get some fresh faces in to avoid relegation battle and hold on to stars.

Positive: Eddie Howe held on to all his star assets, including ​Manchester United target Josh King.

​

Negative: The Cherries spent £0. Literally nothing. While sitting in the bottom three. It could be a huge moment in the battle for safety.

Window Success: 3/10

Brighton

Winter Target: Tie down Aaron Mooy to a permanent deal and sign a full-back.

Positive: Mooy completed a permanent move to Brighton and the Seagulls swooped in to sign Chelsea full-back Tariq Lamptey.

Negative: Lamptey is young and unproven at Premier League level. Exciting - but risky.

Window Success: 6/10

Burnley

Winter Target: Sign more British players.

Positive: Signed a British player.

Negative: Had to wait until January 31 to leave the EU.

Window Success: 7/10

Chelsea

Winter Target: Sign Jadon Sancho, Ben Chilwell and the rest of Europe's elite. Oh and a striker. Definitely a striker if nothing else.

Positive: Overturned transfer ban.

Negative: Didn't sign a soul and got left with an unfit striker and two out-of-form goalkeepers.

Window Success: 1/10

Crystal Palace

Winter Target: GOALS GOALS GOALS! (And don't sell Wilfried Zaha).

Positive: Signed a striker (Cenk Tosun).

Negative: He's Cenk Tosun.

Window Success: 4/10

Everton

Winter Target: Hold on to Richarlison and don't spend any more money on bang average players, for God's sake!

Positive: Achieved the above targets.

Negative: May have rejected ONE HUNDRED MILLION EUROS FOR RICHARLISON. But probably didn't.

Window Success: 7/10

Leicester City

Winter Target: Keep this wonderful, honest group of players together.

Positive: Kept the squad together and even added Ryan Bennett to the mix.

Negative: Hard to pick one out, really.

Window Success: 7/10

Liverpool

Winter Target: Basically nothing. Bring in some attacking cover for the forward stars, maybe.

Positive: Signed Takumi Minamino before the window even opened.





Negative: Erm, didn't sign Kylian Mbappé?

Window Success: 7.5/10

Manchester City

Winter Target: Surely, surely, surely...buy a centre back.

Positive: Possibly made a tidy profit on Angelino.

Negative: DIDN'T SIGN A CENTRE-BACK. ARE YOU MAD, PEP?

Window Success: 4/10

Manchester United

Winter Target: Sign Bruno Fernandes and a striker.

Positive: Finally f*****g signed Bruno Fernandes.

Negative: Missed out on goal machine Erling Haaland and signed Odion Ighalo instead.

Window Success: 8/10

Newcastle United

Winter Target: Get taken over by a Saudi billionaire then sign Mbappé.

Positive: Made three solid loan signings in Danny Rose, Valentino Lazaro and Nabil Bentaleb.

Negative: Mike Ashley is still walking around St James' Park drinking tea out of a giant Sports Direct mug and doing unspeakable things to the fireplace.

Window Success: 7/10

Norwich City

Winter Target: Don't spend too much money because they're relegated anyway.

Positive: Brought into some extra bodies and some good Championship players for next season.

Negative: Still getting relegated.

Window Success: 5/10

Sheffield United

Winter Target: Sign more Football Manager legends.

Positive: Signed Sander Berge, a recent Football Manager legend.

Negative: Loaned out maverick and overall loose cannon Ravel Morrison.

Window Success: 8.5/10

Southampton

Winter Target: Strengthen at full-back.

Positive: Signed Kyle Walker-Peters on loan.

Negative: Allowed Maya Yoshida to leave without sorting any cover.

Window Success: 6/10

Tottenham Hotspur

Winter Target: Sell the world's most giant sulker Christian Eriksen and keep José Mourinho happy.

Positive: Sold Eriksen to Inter. Signed exciting youngsters Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes.

Negative: Failed to secure any real cover for the injured Harry Kane.

Window Success: 7/10

Watford

Winter Target: Sign more players from sister club Udinese.

Positive: Signed Udinese forward Ignacio Pussetto.

Negative: Probably could have done with another defender or two.

Window Success: 6/10

West Ham United

Winter Target: Don't sign another cursed striker. Don't sign another cursed striker. Don't sign another cursed striker.

Positive: Won the race for exciting Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen and got in Tomas Soucek, which seems like a coup.

Negative: Failed to bolster defensive ranks, despite being desperately short at the back.

Window Success: 7/10

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Winter Target: Replace outgoing Patrick Cutrone and sign a Portuguese bloke. Still short on those.

Positive: Signed speedy Portuguese bloke Daniel Podence from Olympiacos and didn't sell Adama Traore.

Negative: Failed to sign an out-and-out Cutrone replacement.