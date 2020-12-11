RB Leipzig Closing in on Dominik Szoboszlai Signing

Red Bull Salzburg attacker Dominik Szoboszlai is close to joining RB Leipzig in January, despite interest from Arsenal and a number of other clubs across Europe.

Only recently turning 20, Szoboszlai was picked up by Salzburg at the age of 15 and initially developed at partner club Liefering in the Austrian second tier. But he has enjoyed an impressive rise since the start of 2019 and has been Salzburg’s star man this season following the departures of Erling Haaland, Takumi Minamino and Hwang Hee-chan.

The young Hungarian was always expected to be the next talent to leave Salzburg, with Sky Germany reporting that a January move to Leipzig has been agreed. It is said only the final details and a physical signature are left to sort. The deal could even be announced before Christmas.

Szoboszlai has a €25m release clause and has chosen Leipzig over other clubs. The Gunners, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all believed to have had contact with his representatives, but Leipzig offers the best chance to continue his development and the opportunity to work with revered coach Julian Nagelsmann is also thought to be a factor in his decision.

It is said that Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund was in Leipzig this week to negotiate the deal and that Szoboszlai made his decision in the wake of the final Champions League group games.

By joining Leipzig when the January transfer window opens, he will remain in the Champions League this season after Salzburg were knocked out and dropped into the Europa League.

Salzburg to Leipzig has been a common path for players in recent years.

Not all Salzburg talents necessarily make that move though, with the likes of Sadio Mane and the aforementioned Minamino and Haaland joining Southampton, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund respectively, but Dayot Upamecano, Naby Keita and Hwang are existing examples of those that have gone to Leipzig first.

Interest in Szoboszlai from Europe’s biggest clubs is likely to remain as Leipzig would be expected to sell on for a considerable profit in another few years. Next summer, he will be part of the Hungary squad that is competing in the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

