RB Leipzig Confirm Signing of Arsenal Target Dominik Szoboszlai

RB Leipzig have confirmed the signing of midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Salzburg on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 20-year-old - who was being targeted by Arsenal - has signed a contract until 2025 with the Bundesliga club in a €25m move.

“I am very happy that the move to RB Leipzig worked out," Szoboszlai told the RB Leipzig official club website.

"The club has made great progress, is one of the best teams in the Bundesliga and is also causing a sensation in the Champions League.

"The move to Leipzig is perfect for my development, because I come to a top coach and an incredibly ambitious team that is very young, but has already gained a lot of experience and was able to celebrate some successes.

Szoboszlai won the Bundesliga with Salzburg last season | David Geieregger/Getty Images

"I will be able to develop myself further here and of course I would like to help ensure that the club remains so successful in 2021."

Leipzig have utilised their ties with fellow Red Bull owned outfit Salzburg in order to secure the services of the highly rated youngster, triggering his €25m release clause to prise him away from the Austrian side.

Szoboszlai has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in Europe following his dazzling displays in the Austrian Bundesliga and the Champions League - hitting four goals in eight appearances in last season's competition.

#RBLeipzig are delighted to announce the signing of Dominik #Szoboszlai! ?



The 20-year-old signs a contract until June 2025 and will wear the number 17 shirt ✍️ pic.twitter.com/tUakiN8zul — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) December 17, 2020

The creative midfielder subsequently entered Arsenal's radar, with the Gunners approaching the Hungarian international's representatives. However - as exclusively revealed by 90min - he turned down the north London side over concerns that they are not currently competing at a high enough level.

Capable of playing in central midfield or on the left wing, he has shot to acclaim thanks to his eye for goal and ability to pick a pass.

Szoboszlai will wear the number 17 shirt at Leipzig and will be available to make his debut against Borussia Dortmund on 9 January.