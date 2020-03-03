RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano Opens Up About Future Amid Arsenal Interest

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano has addressed rumours regarding his future once again, stating that he will review all options with the German club at the end of the season.

Arsenal are in great need of defensive reinforcements and it was widely reported that the Gunners had identified the 21-year-old as their top transfer target in the summer.

Negotiations for the French defender were intense last summer, with Arsenal offering £55m but the Die Roten Bullen held out, keeping him in Germany for another season.

In an interview with French outlet Foot Mercato (​via Metro), the outstanding prospect spoke out on any prospective transfers.





"I feel very good at RB Leipzig. I like my teammates, the staff and my club," Upamecano said.





"For the moment, I am still under contract until 2021. I am going to have to continue to train well and play matches.





"Even though I know that there are clubs that want me, that is certain, I am keeping my feet on the ground. We will discuss my future at the end of the season with my agents and my family."

​Upamecano established himself in the RB Leipzig side three seasons ago and has created a reputation as one of the world's most promising centre-backs.





Centre-back has long plagued ​Arsenal as a position of need and Mikel Arteta acquired Flamengo's Pablo Mari during the January transfer window to attempt to remedy their issues.





However, the Spaniard only made his first appearance in Arsenal's ​2-0 FA Cup victory over Portsmouth on Monday night, so it remains to be seen if Mari is the solution that is required by Arteta.





The Arsenal manager spoke highly of the defender's debut in an unconvincing win, saying: "H e was very good, he was very solid, very vocal.

"And we didn’t see the lack of rhythm that he has because he hasn’t played in two-and-a-half months I think but in general, overall, really happy."

Further evidence will be needed to convince Arsenal's management and supporters that an obvious solution to their defensive woes is present within this current squad.