Real Betis plan move for Arsenal's Hector Bellerin

Real Betis are said to be interested in bringing Arsenal's Hector Bellerin to the club this summer.

According to reports in Spain from ABC Sevilla, the La Liga outfit have already made contact with the full-back's representatives as they look to replace Emerson who is bound for Barcelona.

Bellerin's father is said to be a firm Real Betis supporter and Los Verdiblancos are hoping they can exploit his family connections with the club in trying to lure him to Andalusia.

The 26-year-old has previously indicated he would like to play for the club at some point in his career and has never made any effort to hide his affection towards them.

Viva er beti manque pierda pic.twitter.com/kCOIRuS8xX — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) January 9, 2020

It's understood the biggest obstacle Real Betis will face is with regards to the player's high salary at the Emirates Stadium. Bellerin's contract at Arsenal isn't due to expire until 2023, although he did come close to leaving north London last summer.

Mikel Arteta persuaded the player to stay for one more season and gave the right-back assurances he'd be allowed to leave this summer if the opportunity was to present itself.

Managed by Manuel Pellegrini, Betis finished in a very respectable sixth place in La Liga in 2020/21, securing European football for next term - something Arsenal can't currently offer.

The Seville-based club are said to be hoping for an initial loan deal with an option to buy the player. However, given the Gunners are looking to strengthen their squad, it seems unlikely they would be willing to loan Bellerin out and would prefer to receive a transfer fee which they can reinvest this summer.

So while the idea of joining Los Verdiblancos may appeal to the player himself, Arsenal may not wish to entertain an offer of this nature.