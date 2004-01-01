Real Madrid considering Kieran Tierney transfer after Arsenal scouting mission

Real Madrid’s interest in Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney has solidified following a month-long review of the Scottish defender's performances, 90min understands.

The Spanish giants have been keeping close tabs on Arsenal, with scouts initially checking in on the progress of England international winger Bukayo Saka.

Saka did impress, but another player to catch the eye was 24-year-old left-back Tierney, who was watched in action throughout January and February.

Real are looking for defensive reinforcements, and they believe Tierney - who can also play centrally as well as at left-back - could be just the sort of versatile player they need for their squad going forward.

Sources have told 90min that Real's highly acclaimed chief scout Juni Calafat has watched Tierney himself and liked what he saw, and now Real are very much considering a move for the defender.

Elsewhere, Brendan Rodgers remains a huge fan of Tierney after they worked together at Celtic. The Leicester manager tried unsuccessfully to sign him in 2020 after his initial move from Glasgow to London was faltering.

Tierney eventually settled into life at Arsenal and has become one of the top performing left-backs in the Premier League, signing a new long-term deal last summer.

Should the Gunners show any willingness to sell or the player angles for a move then it is believed Rodgers will again make his interest known, but it may be a tough deal to get done for the Foxes if Real do indeed decide to make a move.