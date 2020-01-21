Real Madrid Unlikely to Continue Pursuit of Arsenal Starlet Gabriel Martinelli This Summer

​ Arsenal have been handed a huge boost after fresh reports claimed that Real Madrid will not reignite their interest in Gabriel Martinelli this summer.





Martinelli arrived at Arsenal last summer from Brazilian side Ituano, penning a long-term deal until 2024. In a season of transition at the Emirates, the 18-year-old’s development has been a rare shining light as the club continues to languish in mid-table.

Martinelli’s ten goals in all competitions for the Gunners this season hadn’t gone unnoticed among some of Europe’s elite clubs, with Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane said to be one of a host of admirers.

However, the ​Daily Star report that with chaos ensuing behind the scenes following the coronavirus pandemic, Los Blancos will not be chasing the Brazilian’s signature this summer.

It remains to be seen whether the Spanish giants will renew their interest in the youngster following the resumption of European football.

Despite the speculation surrounding his future, Martinelli has maintained he is happy in north London and was quoted earlier this month as saying he hopes to repay the faith ​Arsenal have shown in him.

"I want to win the ​Champions League and lots of domestic titles to make Arsenal’s fans very happy," the Brazilian told ​FourFourTwo.

"They deserve the best – not only the supporters but all of the club’s staff. I’d like to give back to the club after everything they’ve done for me so far and, as a result, become a Gunners legend."

Despite having been brought to the club under the stewardship of former Gunners boss Unai Emery, Martinelli also heaped praise on Mikel Arteta when asked about his new manager's influence.

“He’s been brilliant,” Martinelli added. “He pays a lot of attention to moves and keeps pushing me to improve my game, not only in attack but defence, too.

“The boss is very wise tactically and incredibly helpful. He’s not an angry guy at all but likes showing you exactly what to do on the pitch: ‘If the ball goes that way, don’t stay here, go there and turn your body that specific way’. He has a keen eye for detail.”