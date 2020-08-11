Real Madrid's Stance Over the Future of Former Arsenal Loanee Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid have changed their stance regarding the future of Dani Ceballos, with Los Blancos now keen to keep the Spaniard in Madrid next season.

Ceballos enjoyed an impressive end to the season on loan at Arsenal, winning the FA Cup, and the Premier League club had hoped to keep him for a second campaign on either a permanent deal or second loan. He returned to Madrid last week, however, with his parent club now keen on keeping him.

Spanish news outlet AS reports that the 24-year-old's superb run of form after football's return has convinced Real to keep him on their books for the long-term, and the plan is for the player to join up with Los Blancos for the start of pre-season.

The Real hierarchy are now convinced the Spaniard is of the requisite quality to make the leap into the first-team after failing to impress as part of the senior set-up before his Premier League loan.

Many within the club see Ceballos as the long-term replacement for Luka Modric at the Bernabeu, with the 34-year-old Croatian superstar certainly in the twilight of his career.

However, despite the thoughts of Florentino Perez and company, the final decision ultimately rests with manager Zinedine Zidane, and it was reported before the 24-year-old's resurgence that Ceballos has no future at Real while the French boss remains at the helm.

Nevertheless, the financial instability triggered by the coronavirus pandemic mean Los Blancos are keen to bolster their squad from within this summer by overseeing the returns of both Ceballos and Martin Odegaard.

It's understood Ceballos is open to resuming his career in Madrid as it's his dream to be a success at the Bernabeu.

However, he will need the promise of guaranteed minutes next season due to his desire to represent Spain at the European Championships and Olympic Games in 2021.