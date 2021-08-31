Reiss Nelson completes loan move to Feyenoord

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson has joined Feyenoord on loan for the rest of the 2021/22 season.

Feyenoord had been expected to land Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo, only for the proposed loan deal to collapse at the last minute because of a thigh injury that is likely to keep the teenage Ivorian out of action until the middle of October.

Instead, the Eredivisie side have now taken Nelson until the summer.

This is a second loan spell away from the Gunners for the 21-year-old after previously spending the 2018/19 season in Germany with Hoffenheim. Still a teenager at the time, he scored seven goals in 23 Bundesliga appearance and it appeared to boost his Arsenal career.

Nelson was involved in 22 first-team games for the Gunners the first year after his return, although chances have been harder to come by since then. The player struggled with his fitness last season and only appeared in nine games in all competitions.

So far this season, Nelson had featured off the bench for Arsenal in their opening day loss against Brentford. He was then an unused substitute against Chelsea and was left out of the squad together for the EFL Cup game against West Brom and Saturday’s thrashing by Manchester City.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!