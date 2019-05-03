Remembering Arsenal's Iconic First Double Winning Season Strip

​Securing the top flight and FA Cup double is a feat few English sides have managed to achieve. And understandably so, it's bloody tough.

On these shores, eight clubs have claimed that prize. Only two of those, however, have done it more than once: Arsenal and Manchester United.

Three sides managed to do so before the Gunners, but the club followed suit in the 1970/71 season to etch their names into English football history. It was one hell of a ride, with some truly nail-biting finales to those respective campaigns.

May 3, 1971: We won the league, at White Hart Lane

A grueling league season under Bertie Mee got off to disjointed start, with ​Arsenal winning just two of their opening six fixtures. A rally followed, starting with north London derby success over bitter rivals ​Tottenham.

From there, the club embarked on a run that saw them taste defeat just once in their next 17 First Division clashes. Leading the charge was Ray Kennedy, whose goals were seeing the Gunners mount an almighty surge towards the league title.





Spurs, Wolves and Liverpool were all offering stern competition, but it was Leeds United who were applying the most pressure with an impressive campaign of their own. Going head-to-head with ​Mee's men throughout the 42-game season, defeat to their nearest competitors with just two matches remaining looked like handing the title to the Yorkshire outfit.





However, a solitary Eddie Kelly strike saw the Gunners successfully navigate their way past Stoke City in the penultimate game, setting up a tense final showdown away at the home of their most hated enemies.

Trailing Leeds by one point, Mee's side knew that a win, or a scoreless draw, would grant a title that had evaded them for 18 years. It was an affair that belittled the word 'tense', as Spurs knew victory would crush their rivals' dreams.

Only three minutes remained on the clock when Spurs finally succumbed, as Kennedy's header evaded Pat Jennings and into the net via the crossbar. It was a moment to savour for all the supporters, and a memory that they'll never forget. And a particular victory they would taste again a few years down the line.

They weren't done there, though. Just five days later, they secured the double.

It took three victorious replays in the FA Cup to reach the national stadium, as Yeovil Town, Portsmouth, Manchester City, Leicester and Stoke were unable to see past the Gunners.

Donning their famous strip, with the simplistic red and white design and cannon emblem, they would fire themselves to glory in another edgy occasion.

No goals were to come in 90 minutes of regulation time, therefore a further half hour of football was needed. ​Liverpool put their noses in front via Stephen Heighway, but two Arsenal goals - one being one of the most famous in the club's history - would ensure they would be only the second side in the 20th century to win the double.

May 8, 1971: It's the FA Cup final, it's 1-1, it's extra-time...



...and then Charlie George does this

Charlie George's powerful effort flew beyond Ray Clemence with just nine minutes to go, securing the turnaround and carving the club's name into the cup forever.



