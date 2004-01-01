 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Renato Sanches 'ready' for Arsenal & AC Milan interest

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches has admitted to feeling 'ready' to receive offers from Arsenal and AC Milan in the January transfer window.

The Portugal international was heavily linked with a move away from Lille in the summer, only for a nasty knee injury to bring his chances of a transfer crashing down.

However, Lille's miserable form in Ligue 1 this season - the reigning Ligue 1 champions are 12th after 14 games and sit 20 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain - has seen those rumours return, with Arsenal and Milan both tipped to reach out.

Sanches was asked about the speculation during a recent sit down with L'Equipe, in which he did not shy away from discussing his openness to moving clubs in the near future.

"Maybe Milan and Arsenal are interested but I do not know," he said. "I spoke with my agent, I know which clubs are calling and which are now, but I can't tell now.

"But I know I'm ready. If an offer comes in, I'll see what's best for me."

When asked for his feelings on AC Milan specifically, he replied: "It's a great club. A historic club with real class. I like them."

Sanches also took the opportunity to express his confusion towards Lille's usage of him in recent years. Last season, Christophe Galtier often used him as a winger, while new boss Jocelyn Gourvennec has occasionally done the same.

"Galtier often needed a more compact team and that's why he put me on the wing," he said. "Bouba [Boubakary Soumare, now with Leicester], Benjamin [Andre] and Xeka are players with real quality in the midfield.

"When I was on one side, he felt that we defended better. We attacked well too, even if I don't have the same profile as [Jonathan] Ikone or Timo [Timothy Weah]. But hey, my position is in the middle, number 8."


Source : 90min

Trending on the boards