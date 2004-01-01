Renato Sanches reveals he's 'waiting' for Arsenal 'invitation'

Portugal star Renato Sanches has told Arsenal defender and former Lille teammate Gabriel Magalhaes that he is 'waiting' for an 'invitation' to join the Gunners this summer.

The 23-year-old starred in a Ligue 1-winning side this season, and then impressed with his dynamic displays for the national team at Euro 2020 prior to the Selecao's elimination at the hands of Belgium.

His rebirth, following a disappointing spell at Bayern Munich, has led to major interest from all around Europe. 90min recently reported that the Gunners have asked Lille to keep them informed over the midfielder's situation this summer.

And Sanches has teased Arsenal fans with a cheeky Instagram message, hinting that he's 'waiting' for the north London club to come calling.

Gabriel wrote a message to the Lille star, saying, 'Come to Arsenal' along with a smiley face. Sanches replied to the comment in English, saying 'I wait for your invitation'.

Sanches is one of the most wanted midfielders in Europe, with Lille struggling to hold onto their talisman. He joined the French club in 2019, and has rebuilt his career after an underwhelming three years in Germany.

The former Benfica man arrived at Bayern in 2016 off the back of a brilliant summer with Portugal. He burst onto the scene in the Selecao's glorious Euro 2016 campaign, and convinced the German giants to splash up to €80m on the wonderkid.

Sanches is a wanted man | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

He struggled to adapt to life in Germany however, and then suffered a miserable loan spell with Swansea City in 2017/18, featuring in only 12 Premier League games. He has now recovered from that crisis and looks to be back to his best.

Sanches would be a superb signing for Arsenal, who are aiming to revolutionise their squad ahead of the upcoming season. The combative midfielder would add plenty of steel and guile to their spine, and his arrival would come as a major statement of intent from the north London club.