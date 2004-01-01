 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Renee Slegers: Arsenal's Champions League win a 'step in the right direction'

Arsenal ran out 4-1 winners over Valerenga in the Women's Champions League in a game managed by interim boss Renee Slegers.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards