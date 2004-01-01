 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Renee Slegers reveals stance on becoming Arsenal's new permanent head coach

Renee Slegers reveals that succeeding Jonas Eidevall as Arsenal's permanent manager is not on her mind "at all" as she gets ready to take charge of her second fixture since his resignation.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards