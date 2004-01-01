 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Report: Bayern Munich in fresh contract talks with Leroy Sane amid Arsenal & Man Utd links

Bayern Munich are reported to have held fresh talks with Leroy Sane over extending his expiring contract, although he could still be sold when the transfer window opens next month.
Source : 90min