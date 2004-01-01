Teams
Premier League
Manchester City FC
Liverpool FC
Brighton and Hove Albion FC
Arsenal FC
Newcastle United FC
Brentford FC
Aston Villa FC
AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest FC
Tottenham Hotspur FC
Chelsea FC
Fulham FC
West Ham United FC
Manchester United FC
Leicester City FC
Crystal Palace FC
Ipswich Town FC
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
Southampton FC
Everton FC
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forums
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Revealed: What Declan Rice was told by referee after controversial red card
Tweet
The explanation given by the referee to Arsenal's Declan Rice after his red card against Brighton has been revealed.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Schillaci gone.
18 Sep 12:18 - redgunamo, 47 views 2 replies
Mossad have detonated all the recently supplied pagers supplied to
17 Sep 18:04 - PSRB, 209 views 2 replies
I know everyone looks good on YouTube but Timber can pick out a pass.....
17 Sep 14:27 - Ganpati's Goonerz--AFC's Aboriginal Fertility Cult, 457 views 25 replies
Has anyone chanced upon Ray Winstones Sicily on Netflix ?
16 Sep 17:54 - 7sisters, 200 views 2 replies
Timber was impressive,
16 Sep 16:30 - Pat Vegas, 297 views 3 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards