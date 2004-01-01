 
Riccardo Calafiori injured in freak incident during Italy's win at France

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori was substituted with a leg injury during Italy's 3-1 win at France in the UEFA Nations League on Friday night.
Source : 90min

