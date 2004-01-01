 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Riccardo Calafiori sends warning to Arsenal teammate ahead of international clash

Riccardo Calafiori has told Arsenal teammate Leandro Trossard to 'be careful' when they face off on the international stage.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards