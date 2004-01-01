 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Riccardo Calafiori to attend Bologna pre-season as Arsenal talks stall - report

Riccardo Calafiori has been asked to attend pre-season training with Bologna while his move to Arsenal hangs in the balance.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards