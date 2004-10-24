Rio Ferdinand Details How it Felt to Play Against Thierry Henry

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has shed some light on what it was like playing against former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry.

Henry was at the peak of his powers when Arsenal and Manchester United dominated English football's hierarchy, playing a crucial role for the Gunners as they went on to win seven major honours during his time in north London.

The former France international also played against Manchester United during his time at Monaco and Barcelona, even winning the Champions League final in 2009 with the Blaugrana.

​Speaking during an Instagram Live, ex-United star Ferdinand had explained exactly what it was like for a centre-back playing against Henry - a two-time Ballon d'Or finalist.

"It was hard. You knew you had to be coming [into the match] on point. There wasn't any messing about," Ferdinand said.

"I used to watch on TV or in the tunnel if I was there, and some players I was like 'wow, that's Thierry Henry, look '.





"That was the effect he had on people. There were only a handful of players I've seen that had that effect. He was one of them.





"I'd see some players shrink in the tunnel. When I watch the game on TV and I see in the tunnel - before the game's even started - Thierry was in their brain."





Eventually hanging up his boots after a four-year spell in the United States with the New York Red Bulls, Henry finished his 20-year career with a total of 360 goals across the five different clubs.

Henry also scored 51 at international level for France, helping Les Bleus win back-to-back major international tournaments in 1998 (World Cup) and 2000 (European Championships).





As well as playing against Ferdinand at Manchester United , Henry also faced up against the former England defender three times for Leeds United and once for West Ham .

