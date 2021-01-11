Rob Holding signs new long-term Arsenal contract

Arsenal centre back Rob Holding is understood to have put pen to paper on a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The 25-year-old was firmly out of favour in the summer and was close to leaving for Newcastle on loan, but he has enjoyed a resurgence as of late and has been a core part of Arsenal's recent run of good form.

Holding was close to leaving last summer | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

He has managed 18 appearances in all competitions, including starts in ten of Arsenal's last 11 Premier League games, and Mikel Arteta was keen to reward his good form with a bumper new deal.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, all the details have been finalised and Holding has committed his future to the club, replacing his previous deal which was set to expire in 2023.

Arteta was keen to keep Holding during the summer, defending the Englishman despite some at the club pushing to allow the defender to leave on loan to guarantee him regular minutes and reduce the size of the squad.

Technical director Edu now shares Arteta's view that Holding is a blossoming future leader at the club and the 25-year-old is seen as a core part of the long-term setup at the Emirates.

However, one player who could leave the club in the coming weeks is goalkeeper Alex Runarsson, who only joined Arsenal back in the summer as a replacement for previous backup stopper Emiliano Martinez.

The 25-year-old Iceland international is yet to impress at the club, with a catastrophic performance in the Carabao Cup quarter-final loss to Manchester City a particular low point, and club officials now recognise the need for Runarsson to gain some more experience on loan.

Runarsson could leave Arsenal on loan | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

They expect to receive offers from teams in the Championship, as well as some from mainland Europe, and Arsenal's focus will now switch to finding a new backup to first choice Bernd Leno.

The hope is to find a new permanent number two, but if the right player cannot be found in January, Arsenal are prepared to bring in some more experience on loan until they can rectify their problem in the summer.

