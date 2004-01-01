Robert Lewandowski 'open to everything' as he weighs up transfer options

Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski has admitted he is yet to make a decision on his future and remains ‘open to everything’.

The 33-year-old is one of the best players in the world and has seen his goalscoring feats reach new heights since 2019 – he already has 39 to his name in all competitions for Bayern so far this season in only 33 appearances.

But Lewandowski’s future has grown uncertain. He has just one more season left on his current contract and could consider a new challenge at this stage in his career.

“I am open to everything. I'm quiet,” he said when quizzed by Sky Sport Deutschland.

“It is important for me to be able to focus on my game, always on what can happen in the last match. Everything that remains to be done regarding the contracts is a secondary issue and remains in the background.”

Lewandowski has exclusively played in Germany since leaving his native Poland at the age of 21 in June 2010, turning out for Borussia Dortmund before making the 2014 switch to Bayern. He is set to win his 10th Bundesliga title this season and lifted the Champions League in 2020.

Despite his age making any transfer relatively short-term, a number of clubs could jump at the chance to sign Lewandowski should he decide he wants to leave Munich.

All of the sides eyeing Erling Haaland would suddenly have an alternative target. Manchester United are set to lose Edinson Cavani this summer and are in the market for a ‘number nine’, while Chelsea have also been linked with another striker pursuit despite signing Romelu Lukaku last summer.

Real Madrid have long been one of the clubs linked with Lewandowski, with Manchester City another potential suitor due to their failure last summer to land Harry Kane. Arsenal have also been ambitiously linked with the Polish icon this week.

