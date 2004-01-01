Robin van Persie Reveals Why He Left Arsenal for Man Utd in Candid Interview

Robin van Persie has revealed Arsenal's obsession with finances, as opposed to winning silverware, was the reason he decided to leave the club.

The Dutchman spent eight years at the Emirates Stadium before departing for Manchester United in 2012. Despite taking part in a host of title races and strong cup runs during his time in north London, Van Persie would leave the club with just one FA Cup and a Community Shield win to his name.

Van Persie was named club captain at Arsenal | ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Craving league success, the former Feyenoord man swapped the capital for Manchester and his decision was immediately vindicated as the Red Devils were crowned Premier League champions during his maiden season at the club.

The former Netherlands international has now conceded there was a particular incident which forced his hand in leaving the Emirates, after a meeting with former Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood.

“At Arsenal, I didn’t feel like we were on the level to compete," Van Persie said (via Voetbalzone). "One day, the chairman of Arsenal showed me how healthy the club was by showing me their positive numbers. I told him: ‘I don’t give a sh*t about these numbers, I want to lift the Premier League trophy’.”

Having arrived at Arsenal at just 20 years of age, Van Persie conceded he endured some early teething problems while trying to settle in England, though Wenger assured him he would be given time to mature at the club.

He continued: “I had made an agreement with Wenger: in the first year and a half to two years, everything you play is included. You are not yet a top player, that is clear. But that will be fine. At one point I was proud to be sitting on the bench behind Bergkamp."

Van Persie has admitted to trying to help his former boss while at Arsenal | Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

When the Dutchman decided to call time on his eight-year stay at the Emirates he had become an integral part of the side, being named club captain and scoring 30 Premier League goals in his final season.

And he admitted, as his presence at the club grew, he felt like he needed to take on more responsibility by aiding his manager and his teammates.

“At one point I felt called to indicate where things could be improved, to become champion with Arsenal," he added. "At one point there was a player who did not look up at crucial moments and did not see who was free. I said, 'I think it's your job to take him on'.”