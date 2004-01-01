Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forums
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Rodri aims brutal dig at Arsenal after Premier League title triumph
Tweet
Rodri claims Arsenal did not have the right mentality to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Anyone listened to the "London Calling" LP lately?
22 May 13:44 - redgunamo, 305 views 14 replies
I feel guilty now (car incident continued)
21 May 13:57 - Pat Vegas, 415 views 10 replies
Right, silly season is here, so if you could have one player (reasonably)
21 May 11:06 - WES, 586 views 21 replies
Helicopters
20 May 12:45 - PSRB, 210 views 3 replies
Why did Arteta put Timber on?
20 May 10:48 - Pat Vegas, 244 views 2 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards