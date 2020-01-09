ROFL: The Best Memes & Funnies From Around the Premier League This Week

​The football side of football is great, but the funny side of the sport can sometimes be even better.

Over the last week, we have had plenty of moments which you could not help but laugh (or cringe) about, so it's time to take a look at some of the best.

Here are some of the funniest memes from the last week in the Premier League.

'How Do You Do, Fellow Kids?'

If you didn't know, ​Leicester City are on TikTok now. Unfortunately.

Because TikTok is the place to find the funniest #bantz on the internet, Leicester got in on the excitement by posting a truly genius video of Ricardo Pereira slapping Christian Fuchs and then hiding behind a hood. And Fuchs doesn't know it's him! Brilliant!

Once you're done laughing, have a look at the response on Twitter.

Leicester are clearly trying to be down with the kids, but they've pulled it off with the subtlety of Steve Buscemi in 30 Rock.

What Colour Is Manchester?

​​Manchester United fans have spent days trying to block out their Carabao Cup loss to rivals ​Manchester City, but there's no hiding from just how bad it was.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were mercilessly picked apart by a team who actually had some form of structure and direction, and United fans were certainly not happy with the current state of their club.

Next up for United is a trip to the ​Premier League's bottom side, ​Norwich City, which just sounds like an accident waiting to happen for the Red Devils.

The Kids Are Alright

Liverpool senior squad, Liverpool U-23s,Tranmere Rovers, Everton.



​Jürgen Klopp did his best to not win the FA Cup by fielding a squad full of academy stars in a Merseyside derby against ​Everton, and he still won.

Most of the ​Liverpool squad weren't even born the last time Everton won the FA Cup in 1995, but that didn't stop them from dominating their cross-town rivals. Yes, there were a few nervy moments, but the youthful Reds were comfortable winners in the end.

The Toffees haven't won at Anfield since 1999, and they blew what was almost certainly their best chance to put an end to that horrible run of form.

Klopp was clearly just doing an impression of this writer's illustrious Football Manager career. A cup tie? An 18-year-old Uruguayan wonderkid with five-star potential? Yes please.

​ Everyone Wants Ashley Young





​​Is my calendar wrong? Is it actually 2020?

It can't be, because United and ​Inter are fighting over who gets to sign Ashley Young. Surely not.

Young agreed terms with Inter, before United inexplicably decided to offer him an extension at Old Trafford, which reeked of desperation. To make matters worse, he rejected it anyway!

​​Two appearances on Memes of the Week for the same seven-day period sort of speaks volumes of the current situation in Manchester.

