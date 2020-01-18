ROFLCOPTER: The Best Memes & Funnies From Around the Premier League This Week

​As ever, it's been a funny old week. A very funny week, in fact. So funny that the internet world has coughed up some almighty funnies to mask over some fairly miserable times for a select few clubs.

Last Minute...Agony

From ecstasy to agony in the space of two exceedingly hilarious seconds, this ​Newcastle United fan got more than he bargained for when he went to watch his side host ​Chelsea on the weekend.

Football is a sport that centres around the use of a spherical object that you kick into a net held up by a rectangular frame.

One thing you're not meant to do is kick the corner flag.

One thing you're absolutely not meant to do is kick said corner flag toward someone's nether regions. Wrong balls, Matt Ritchie.

Apologies from Matt Ritchie... and the corner flag 😅😬#NUFC pic.twitter.com/Wz86Vpl1m4 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 18, 2020

Considering it was a 94th minute goal to snatch a victory over a top four contender, it might have relieved the pain slightly, but still, it's utterly hilarious.

Hans Moleman Productions presents Newcastle fan getting hit by a corner flag. pic.twitter.com/CWhGrVq1S7 — Andy Ha (@AndyHa_) January 19, 2020

​​That poor Geordie..

Matt Ritchie kicked the corner flag celebrating Newcastle's winning goal against Chelsea... 



Unfortunately for this lad the flag flew straight into his crotch... 



 @greener_josh pic.twitter.com/CQfqfOHrKj — SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 18, 2020

​​Taking All of Four Days to Be Loved

Sometimes, fans will take to you over an extended period of time. It can be weeks, months, years, or even never.



​Not if you're Ignacio Pussetto, though.



Having joined Watford on January 14th, it took him just four days to endear himself to the Hornets faithful with a miraculous goal line clearance against ​Spurs. Needless to say, they love him.

Ignacio Pussetto made sure Watford secured a point on his debut for the club 



As close as you can get  pic.twitter.com/CcWY8BBUj7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 18, 2020

It looks close there, but believe me, it was even closer than you think.

Heroic stuff.

勞 This is how close Tottenham came to winning it in stoppage time at Watford. Ignacio Pussetto's clearance on the line denied #THFC. pic.twitter.com/EGbJ96mSYv — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) January 18, 2020

They adore him now.

Another Pussetto masterclass incoming pic.twitter.com/4F721rsq4Y — Jack (@JFWFC) January 21, 2020

Just cracked open a Prosecco for Pussetto #WatfordFC #WATTOT — Hornet's Nest  #FBPE (@Budfrog) January 18, 2020

​​

Pussetto club legend @WatfordFC — Northern Deer (@DeerOfTheNorth) January 18, 2020

​​Steeping to New Lows

Yes, you've heard it enough: ​Manchester United are atrocious.

Somehow they're still fifth, but a 2-0 defeat at home to Burnley was really one of the lowest points their fans had seen for some time.

Of course, the Red Devils are hurting. However, the rest of the football world are revelling in it. They love this. It's cruel, but laugh out loud funny to others.

If you need a laugh... Ole's at the wheel  pic.twitter.com/gJChh6mY0S — Ian Wilson ⭐Let's talk about 6 baby ⭐ (@ianwlfc96) January 23, 2020

When ole at the wheel brings on Jesse lingard #MUNBUR pic.twitter.com/X19Zst2Vco — Skynet (@UefaBlicence89) January 22, 2020

​​

FULL-TIME:



Manchester United 0-2 Burnley pic.twitter.com/rFLCwTYDPr — Tom Carnduff (@TomC_22) January 22, 2020

​​There's always Tuesday to make up for it though, right?

It's just Manchester City in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final in which they're already 3-1 down and without their best two players in the side through injury.

Easy peasy.

A Selection of Footballing S***housery

Two games finished 2-2 in midweek...somehow.

​Arsenal's ten men battled to a 'Desmond' against Chelsea, netting twice with their (yes) only two shots in the match. One can point to grit, determination, fight and a never-say-die spirit in an entertaining London derby, or you can look at the funny side of N'Golo Kante's slip, cause, why not?

WTF are these 臘臘臘臘....Kante yaff suffer in this life pic.twitter.com/Q0M5iHs9tr — Taofiq (@Taofiq_Rx) January 22, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: N'golo Kante Just Woke Up After Hearing That Ibiza Has Scored Barca 1:0 During The First Half.pic.twitter.com/e6hb6u3lbs — UCC SHATTA WALE (@bhra_pagge) January 22, 2020

Just got a pair of those rare Nike Air Kante’s pic.twitter.com/zCqH7tDxqP — Limpar33 (@Limpar33) January 24, 2020

Move over to Goodison Park and Everton who - leading 2-0 going into the 93rd minute - drew 2-2.

Who, what, when, where, how?

Two remarkable results on the same night. Of course the internet responded, it always does. This time about the actual game though, not one man's unfortunate mishap.

Footage of Everton cruising to a victory against Newcastle pic.twitter.com/2WgYDOGYdK — Benj Winstanley (@benjwinstanley) January 23, 2020

​​

Newcastle fans in injury time when lejeune got the first goal, then did it again #EVENEW pic.twitter.com/G5pIhS0VJD — l e w i s jr 離 (@LewisJr__) January 21, 2020

​​

Last season, this Newcastle fan travelled across England to laugh at his brother who supports Everton after they beat them 3-2



No doubt he’ll be doing the same again tonight after their last minute comeback pic.twitter.com/CUv9TxTbsq — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) January 21, 2020

And of course...Carlo Ancelotti eating pizza.

A memes of the week list wouldn't be complete without that, I suppose.