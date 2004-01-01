Roma agree fee with Chelsea for Tammy Abraham

Roma have agreed a fee with Chelsea for striker Tammy Abraham - a potential domino as a result of Romelu Lukaku's move from Inter to Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku is set to be unveiled as a Chelsea player for the second time having undergone a medical in Milan on Monday ahead of completing his £97.5m transfer later this week. He is expected to be replaced at San Siro at least in part by Roma's Edin Dzeko.

Inter want Edin Dzeko to replace Romelu Lukaku | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Dzeko's imminent departure has in turn left Jose Mourinho's side in need of a new frontman, and they have handily turned to Abraham who is free to leave the Blues this summer should his £35m valuation be met.

The 23-year-old had been linked with the Giallorossi's Serie A rivals Atalanta, who themselves could lose a striker to Inter in Duvan Zapata, but Sky Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has now revealed that it is Roma who have found an agreement after talks with La Dea stalled.

Roma will pay just €5m (£4.2m) up front with a further €35m-€40m (£30m-£35m) to be paid in instalments, although it has not been determined whether the move will be a loan with an obligation to buy or a permanent deal.

However, that decision will likely hinge on the will of the player, who is thought to want to stay in England and would prefer a switch across London to Arsenal. The Gunners remain interested, although Chelsea do not want to sell Abraham to a Premier League rival.

Arsenal will also need to offload one of their current striker options to finance any deal, most likely Alexandre Lacazette. Abraham has also been linked with less feasible moves to Aston Villa and Southampton.

Abraham has featured heavily for Chelsea in pre-season | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The report adds that Roma will wait until the end of the week for word from Abraham's camp before moving on to other targets, with the club wanting a new striker through the door before their Serie A campaign commences on 22 August.