Roma hierarchy want Granit Xhaka to force through move from Arsenal

Negotiations between Arsenal and Roma over the sale of Granit Xhaka have reached a stalemate and the Serie A side want the midfielder to pressure his current side into reaching an agreement.

Xhaka, currently on international duty with Switzerland at Euro 2020, was thought to be closing in on a move to Jose Mourinho's new side, but talks have slowed in recent days with an agreement over a transfer fee proving elusive.

Roma's general manager Tiago Pinto is said to want the midfielder to 'apply some pressure' on his current employers to reduce their asking price for the 28-year-old.

Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claim there is an appetite from all parties to complete the transfer but neither club are willing to budge on the figure despite Xhaka agreeing personal terms with the Giallorossi.

Xhaka, who captains Switzerland, has insisted he is fully focused on Euro 2020 but hardly shut down the rumours pertaining to his expected departure when asked recently.

He said: “I have another two years contract in London. And at Arsenal, they know what they got in me. When the time comes and if we can, we’ll talk about a transfer.

“Honestly, I haven't heard what Mourinho said. But that makes you proud.

"Everyone knows Mourinho and what he has achieved. Mourinho knows how to win titles. You can now see the work I have done over the past few years.”

Arsenal are said to want £17m for the midfielder, who enjoyed a good season personally and is one of the key players in Mikel Arteta's side. He played 74% of the Gunners' total minutes in the Premier League and even filled in at left back in the absence of Kieran Tierney.

Granit Xhaka is a divisive figure among the Arsenal fans | Pool/Getty Images

Xhaka's contract at the Emirates Stadium runs until 2023 but with the club hoping to raise funds to assist in Arteta's rebuild of the playing squad, he is one of a number of players who have been made available for transfer.

Signed back in 2016 for in excess of £40m, you can understand why the Arsenal hierarchy are reluctant to lower their asking price. When you consider they're going to need £30m+ if they're to land one of Yves Bissouma or Ruben Neves as his replacement, they're right to stick to their guns.