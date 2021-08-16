Romelu Lukaku reveals he's ready to make second Chelsea debut

New Chelsea signing Romelu Lukaku has said that he will be ready for the Blues' Premier League meeting with Arsenal on Sunday.

Lukaku recently returned to the club from Inter for a club record £97.5m fee, having previously joined the Blues as a teenager back in 2011. A lot has changed since then, with the Belgian firmly establishing himself as one of the best strikers in world football.

It's here! ?



A first chat with @RomeluLukaku9 after his return to the club! ?#LukWhosBack — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 16, 2021

In his first interview as a Chelsea player, Lukaku admitted that he was delighted to be back as well as confirming he would be available for the London derby.

“I’m ready so it’s just about getting into the team and trying to prove myself to the coaches that if I’m needed, I can play. We all have to compete throughout the week to earn our starting spot,” he said, as quoted by the club's website.

“For me it’s going to be a new fight but we’re all fighting for one cause - to make sure that Chelsea win! I’ll make sure that in training I give 100 per cent every day and make sure that I’m ready for each game.

“I’m happy the first one is a big game away at Arsenal so hopefully we can prepare ourselves well and get a good result.”

Lukaku netted 30 goals as Inter won the Serie A title last season. The campaign prior he was equally impressive and he went on to detail the differences between playing in Italy and England.

“Italy is tactically and technically a better league but here in England, it’s all about the intensity. That’s what makes the difference but it’s no problem for me because I’ve been here for eight years and I know what it’s all about,” he said.

Lukaku also remained coy when asked about how Thomas Tuchel may deploy him this season.

“My role will depend on what the game plan is and what the boss wants me to do. If he wants me to be a focal point or if he wants me to attack the spaces in behind, I can do it. The two years in Italy helped me master all the facets of the game for a striker and now I’m ready,” he said.

“I like the system that we play and I’m very flexible. I can play as a two or by myself and I’m used to the system because it’s what we play with the Belgian national team so I don’t need much time to adapt. It’s just knowing the strengths of my team-mates in important positions and knowing what we do off the ball, then I can do the rest.”