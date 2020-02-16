Roy Keane Slams 'Ridiculous' Arsenal Celebrations After 4-0 Win Over Newcastle

​Former Manchester United midfielder turned pundit Roy Keane has provided another hilarious piece of insight following Arsenal's win against Newcastle United on Monday, criticising the players for their "ridiculous" celebrations.

An impressive second-half display from the Gunners helped them to just their second win under Mikel Arteta, with the biggest cheer of the night coming when Alexandre Lacazette broke his goalscoring duck in the last minute of the match.

It was a crucial goal for Arsenal when looking at the bigger picture, hence why it was celebrated so passionately on the pitch and in the stands, but Keane has criticised the response to Lacazette's 90th-minute goal.

“Forget Arsenal. Way over the top. Ridiculous”



Roy Keane on Arsenal’s celebrations following Super Sunday win over Newcastle 



" Way over the top," Keane said on ​Monday Night Football. "When I was watching it, I thought they were 10 points clear in the league the way they were celebrating towards the end.





Keane's stereotypically unimpressed reaction to Arsenal's celebrations unsurprisingly caused quite the stir on social media, but most fans quickly pointed out that the United legend might have overlooked why Lacazette's goal was so important for the club.

Not only was it just the Frenchman's sixth goal in the Premier League this season, but it ended a run of nine games across all competitions where Lacazette has failed to find the back of the net.

" I am really, really happy because I waited for this moment for a long time," Lacazette said after ending his goal drought, quoted by Standard Sport . " As well, I am touched because of the way all my team-mates reacted when I scored that goal.

" It means a lot to me and a lot for the spirit we have in the team. This is good."

It also rounded off an impressive evening for Arsenal as they continue their long-term rebuild under Arteta, with their win against Newcastle just their second since Pep Guardiola's former right-hand man moved back to north London.

