Ruben Neves hints he wants Wolves exit amid transfer interest

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has hinted that his time at Molineux may have run its course amid transfer interest from a host of leading clubs.

90min understands the Portugal international is prepared to seek a move this summer after five seasons with Wolves, and the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United are monitoring his situation.

In Europe, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have him on the radar - the latter of whom missed out on Marseille's Boubacar Kamara, who has joined Aston Villa in a free transfer.

Neves was asked about his future following Wolves' final day defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, and seemed to suggest he would be pursuing a move away.

“Everyone knows about what football is about, what our lives are about,” he said. “Our careers are really short, we need to take the opportunities we have.

"Of course, all of us have dreams and we need to live those dreams in a short space of time. Let's see what happens. I cannot say too much about it.”

However, the 25-year-old also went on to speak of his love for the city of Wolverhampton, where his children have grown up - although he also admitted he 'didn't know' whether he had played his last game for the club.

“This club means everything for me, for my family,” added Neves. "My kids grew up in Wolverhampton; I have three kids, they were all born when I was here. That means a lot to me and the people mean a lot to me because they really helped me to settle here. For me, for my family, everyone is really important.

“If I go it would be really hard for me and my family. But, as I told you, we have dreams to live in a short space of time. And if anything happens, that's why I was so emotional the last game at home because I don't know how it's going to be. If it was my last game it was really important.

“But I don't know anything yet. So, for now, I'm just thinking of my holidays and the national team.”