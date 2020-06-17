Ryan Fraser Rejects Short-Term Contract Extension at Bournemouth

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has turned down the club's offer of a short-term contract extension as he prepares to depart as a free agent.





The Scotland international has made 32 appearances in all competitions for a struggling Cherries side this season but has failed to make any real impact, contributing just one goal and four assists.





The 26-year-old has attracted the attention of a number of clubs, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season. Elsewhere, due to the coronavirus pandemic, players whose deals run out at the end of June and their clubs have agreed to short-term contract extensions until the 2019/20 season is complete.





Bournemouth have now taken to their official website to confirm that Simon Francis, Andrew Surman, Artur Boruc and Charlie Daniels have all agreed short-term contract extensions for the remaining nine games of the season.





However, this is not the case with Fraser, who has declined the extension to his deal. The Cherries have been looking to tie Fraser down to a new deal for some time, but the player snubbed the offer as he prepared to secure a move elsewhere.





A source confirmed to 90min in March that Arsenal, ​Everton and ​Tottenham are all contemplating offering a contract to the Scot once his current deal expires. To that end, 90min further learned in March that soon-to-be free agent Fraser was very much on Arsenal's radar as doubts remain over the size of the Gunners' transfer budget.





Fraser is set to leave Bournemouth

There are a number of possible reasons for Fraser opting to turn down a short-term extension (risk of injury, boosting chances of a move elsewhere etc.), but it appears as though he has played his final game for the club.





While his form this season has been underwhelming to say the least, it was last season when he really caught the eye, contributing eight goals and 15 assists in all competitions. Wherever Fraser ends up next season, his future club will be keen to see him return to the form he showed during the 2018/19 campaign.



