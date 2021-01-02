Sam Allardyce Insists Arsenal Are Genuine Relegation Rivals

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce has warned Arsenal that their Premier League survival is at stake if they cannot put an end to their miserable run of form.

Mikel Arteta's side find themselves 15th in the Premier League, just four points clear of the relegation zone, and they have not won a game outside of the Europa League since the 1-0 win over Manchester United on November 1.

Allardyce is back in the Premier League | ANDREW BOYERS/Getty Images

They have fallen to eight losses in their 14 league games this year and are now out of the Carabao Cup following a 4-1 loss to Manchester City on Tuesday, and Allardyce admitted that they have to be considered as genuine relegation rivals this season as a result of their miserable run of results.

"If they are in the bottom eight at the moment, yes. Absolutely,” Allardyce said (via the Evening Standard) when asked whether he believed Arsenal should be seen as potential relegation candidates.

“Getting beaten again [Tuesday] night - even though it is not in the league - as it does with our players, drains the confidence of Arsenal's players. Of course it will.

"They will be wondering what's hit them, they will be wondering why they are down there. They will be wondering what it's going to take to get out of that position. I know what it takes, I hope I can convince the players to respond to what I say on what it takes to get out of it.

"I hope that we can push at Arsenal when they play us because they have a lack of confidence, and try and beat them or anybody in the bottom eight.”

The two sides will come face-to-face on January 2, 2021, in what Allardyce clearly believes will be a relegation six-pointer.

Arsenal will have the chance to build up some momentum heading into the game, although meetings with Chelsea and Brighton both have the potential to be tricky affairs for Arteta's struggling side.

