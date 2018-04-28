Sam Allardyce Reveals He Tried to Sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Everton

Sam Allardyce has revealed he tried to sign then-Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for £60m during his time as manager of Everton.

The Gabonese international eventually signed for Arsenal in January 2018, with the Gunners spending a then-club record fee of £56m on Aubameyang, who has scored 49 Premier League goals during his time in north London.

The 30-year-old leads the league's goalscoring charts this season, alongside Jamie Vardy, with 17 goals as he goes in search of back-to-back Premier League Golden Boots.

And after he watched Aubameyang bag a brace in Arsenal's 3-2 win over former employers Everton on Sunday, Allardyce conveniently revealed he tried to sign the Arsenal man during his short stint with the Toffees in the 2017/18 season.

“I tried to buy him at Everton ,” Allardyce told talkSPORT . “It was about £60m or £70m I think. We were searching for goals after [Romelu] Lukaku went and just wanted to test the waters.

“We spoke through his agent, and we had a shout that he was apparently desperate to get away from Germany and get into the Premier League," he added. “So we thought we’d have a dab, but we didn’t get very far to be fair.”

Nevertheless, instead of opting to pursue a deal for the Bundesliga's most prolific goalscorer at the time, 'Big Sam' settled with deals for Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott - the £47m duo combining for just 18 Premier League goals at Goodison Park in over two years.

Allardyce remains a big fan of the player he once had a mere 'dab' at trying to sign, expressing his concerns about Aubameyang's current contract situation.



