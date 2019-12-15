Sead Kola?inac Wanted by Both Napoli & Roma Amid Uncertainty Over Arsenal Future

Serie A giants Napoli and Roma are both keen on pursuing deals for Arsenal left-back Sead Kolašinac between now and the end of the season.





The 26-year-old was Unai Emery's first-choice defender, but his future now appears uncertain following the arrival of Mikel Arteta, who could prefer to look at other options.

According to ​Sky Sports News , both Roma and ​Napoli are interested in taking advantage of the situation​, but ​Kolašinac may be forced to wait until the summer to seal a move away from the club.





Napoli, who are now led by Gennaro Gattuso, are understood to be keen on bringing the left-back to the club in January, whereas Roma would prefer to wait until the summer to launch their bid, when they will need to replace Aleksandar Kolarov.





​Arsenal will likely try to rebuff any advances for the defender. Kolašinac remains under contract until 2022, so they will certainly not be forced to accept any offer which does not appeal to them.

The Gunners are currently in the midst of something of an injury crisis at left-back. Kieran Tierney is set to miss almost three months after undergoing surgery on a dislocated shoulder, while Kolašinac himself is out for a few weeks with an ankle injury.





18-year-old winger Bukayo Saka has been forced to operate as a left-back in recent weeks, so it seems more likely that Arsenal will actually look to sign a new defender, rather than allow one to leave.





Having said that, it is suggested that Arsenal could be tempted to sell Kolašinac to try and raise funds for a transfer spree in the near future.

Bayer Leverkusen forward ​Kevin Volland has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, while Napoli's Dries Mertens has also ​moved into Arsenal's sights , so the chance to make some quick money might be too good to turn down for Arteta.





Arsenal have fallen to 11th in the ​Premier League and they currently find themselves nine points behind fourth-placed ​Chelsea . By contrast, the Gunners are only eight points clear of the relegation zone, so Arteta certainly has a tough job on his hands if he is to turn things around at the Emirates.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!