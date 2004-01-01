Sead Kolasinac set to join Schalke 04 on loan from Arsenal

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac is close to putting pen to paper on a six-month loan deal with Schalke.

The 27-year-old, who arrived on a free transfer from Schalke back in 2017, has managed just nine appearances in all competitions this season, with his only Premier League outing coming in the 2-1 win over West Ham back in September.

Kolasinac is well down the pecking order | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Having failed to make an impact since his move to the Emirates Stadium, Kolasinac has long been linked with a return to Schalke but has seen every move break down because of money, but Sky Sport Deutschland claim that an agreement has finally been reached.

Kolasinac has agreed to return to Gelsenkirchen on loan until the end of the season and has agreed to give up a portion of his wages to get a deal done. Arsenal are also expected to contribute to Kolasinac's salary.

Everything is thought to be close to completion with this one and an announcement is expected in the near future.

Kolasinac was popular at Schalke | VI-Images/Getty Images

It seems like Arsenal aren't planning on messing about in the January transfer window. Their struggles in the Premier League have forced the Gunners to look for solutions in the winter window, but freeing up some money was always likely to be the main obstacle.

While temporarily offloading Kolasinac, who will still be costing Arsenal money even when he's away from the club, isn't exactly the biggest money-saver, it represents a step in the right direction for a side who have been criticised in the past for leaving their business until the last minute.

Kolasinac may not be the only fringe player on his way out of the Emirates. Doubts remain over the futures of defenders Shkodran Mustafi, William Saliba and Sokratis, while Reiss Nelson and Mesut Ozil will likely be linked with loan departures in the coming weeks.

Arteta hopes to free up some more cash | ANDREW BOYERS/Getty Images

Arsenal have already struck a deal to sign 19-year-old Hertha Berlin defender Omar Rekik for a six-figure sum, but there are plenty of other players on Mikel Arteta's radar as well.

A creative midfielder is expected to be at the top of the boss' wish list, with Inter's Christian Eriksen, Real Madrid's Isco and Barcelona's Riqui Puig all named as potential targets for the January window.

