Serge Aurier open to joining Arsenal

Serge Aurier would be willing to play for Arsenal after terminating his contract at Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The Ivorian right-back's deal was due to run until the end of this season but Spurs mutually agreed to end his contract early, with Aurier leaving the club on Tuesday.

“I have really enjoyed my time at Spurs and would like to thank the Club and the fans, but I feel now is the right time for me to move onto a new challenge,” Aurier said upon departing the Lilywhites.

The hunt is now on for a new home and, according to Sky Sports, Arsenal are one such club keeping tabs on his situation, with Aurier said to be keen to remain in England.

Aurier made 110 appearances for Tottenham following his arrival from PSG in 2017, helping the club reach Champions League and EFL Cup finals.

But he faced stiff competition from new signing Emerson Royal, as well as Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty, for Spurs' right-back spot going into the new season. And ultimately, Aurier was deemed surplus to requirements.

The 28-year-old is thought to have attracted offers from France, Russia and Turkey during the transfer window but no suitable bid was forthcoming. As a result, Aurier was allowed to leave Spurs for free in order to get first-team football.

Arsenal did manage to sign a defender during the transfer window, bringing Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna. But, though the 22-year-old is capable of playing at right-back, he's a more natural centre-back.

And with the Gunners allowing Hector Bellerin to leave on loan to Real Betis - ironically, replacing Emerson Royal - reinforcements are needed in that area.

Should he join Arsenal, Aurier would become just the ninth player to turn out for Arsenal after playing for Spurs. He would be the first since Sol Campbell controversially crossed that divide back in 2001.

Overall, just 15 players have moved between the two clubs, while only eight have played in North London derbies for both Spurs and Arsenal.