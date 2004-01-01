Sergio Ramos rejected Arsenal offer before signing with PSG

New Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos is thought to have rejected offers from Premier League clubs Arsenal and Manchester City prior to agreeing to move to the French capital.

After ending a 16-year association with Real Madrid when his contract expired at the end of June, Ramos has signed a two-year contract with PSG until the summer of 2023.

The 35-year-old is a four-time Champions League, a two-time European Championship and a World Cup winner and is among the most decorated players of his generation. Even at his age, the chance to sign such an individual was a huge opportunity and PSG weren’t the only interested team.

90min revealed as far back as November 2020 that all of the Premier League’s ‘big six' clubs – Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham – had an eye on Ramos and had informed his camp they could be interested if he was genuinely on the move.

Ramos left Real Madrid as a free agent after failing to agree a new contract | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

At that stage, most were wary of his intentions and were reluctant to get drawn into making firm offers before they knew if it was actually a possibility that he could leave Madrid. Manchester United were burned in 2015 when their approach ended with Ramos signing a new contract.

But once Ramos’ split with Real was confirmed, it appears he did have the option to move to the Premier League. According to Goal, Arsenal offered a two-year contract worth around £290,000 per week, while an offer from Manchester City is also said to have been ‘attractive’.

Earlier rumours of a possible contract from City suggested the Premier League champions were offering a two-year deal, with a plan tailored to the player’s form and own preferences. It was said to include an option for a third year in Manchester or a switch to MLS sister club New York City.