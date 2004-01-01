Sergio Ramos rejected Arsenal offer before signing with PSG

New Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos is thought to have rejected offers from Premier League clubs Arsenal and Manchester City prior to agreeing to move to the French capital.
After ending a 16-year association with Real Madrid when his contract expired at the end of June, Ramos has signed a two-year contract with PSG until the summer of 2023.
The 35-year-old is a four-time Champions League, a two-time European Championship and a World Cup winner and is among the most decorated players of his generation. Even at his age, the chance to sign such an individual was a huge opportunity and PSG weren’t the only interested team.
90min revealed as far back as November 2020 that all of the Premier League’s ‘big six' clubs – Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham – had an eye on Ramos and had informed his camp they could be interested if he was genuinely on the move.
At that stage, most were wary of his intentions and were reluctant to get drawn into making firm offers before they knew if it was actually a possibility that he could leave Madrid. Manchester United were burned in 2015 when their approach ended with Ramos signing a new contract.
But once Ramos’ split with Real was confirmed, it appears he did have the option to move to the Premier League. According to Goal, Arsenal offered a two-year contract worth around £290,000 per week, while an offer from Manchester City is also said to have been ‘attractive’.
Earlier rumours of a possible contract from City suggested the Premier League champions were offering a two-year deal, with a plan tailored to the player’s form and own preferences. It was said to include an option for a third year in Manchester or a switch to MLS sister club New York City.